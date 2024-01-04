NBM Plc credit interests excite customers

Akossa Hiwa-NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc’s has set social media ablaze as customers express their excitement over the annual interest credited in their savings accounts.

On Saturday, the Bank credited interests in their customer’s accounts for the year 2023 with varying amounts, which has been described as Christmas and New Year gifts by many.

Commenting on some posts made randomly on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, the customers challenged other Banks in the country to emulate what NBM Pls has been doing.

Thoko KK Haraman commented on Mikozi Page that NBM Plc deserves recognition.

“Bank of the year award goes to National Bank of Malawi,” he said.

Ruthie Ijalasi also commented: “Nyuwere yonse pa Bill ya NBM (All new year celebration expenses on NBM)”

NBM Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said the Bank is excited to see customers celebrating after rewarding them for being loyal customers within the year.

“The Bank recognizes that it exists because of these customers. By banking with us, it proves the customers’ satisfaction with our services as we also commit to providing better banking experience to them,” she said.

The Bank recently donated various educational and health equipment to 12 institutions in the country worth K70 million as part of a Christmas celebration dubbed ‘12 Days of Christmas Initiative’.

NBM plc also recently donated a chemical analyzer machine to help detect cancer in children worth K91 million to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre on top of another donation of K80 million to the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) to help in the purchase of Blood Bank fridges.