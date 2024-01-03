God is our strength, refuge – MBL Holdings

MULLI: We are a business and with God we shall survive

MBL Holdings, formerly Mulli Brothers Group of Companies, says it is only through the divine intervention that the group is still operating in the country.

MBL Holdings Limited Manager Joseph Khupe made the remarks on Wednesday in Blantyre during annual national prayer for the holdings.

Khupe said it is only through prayers and guidance by Almighty God that all 24 companies are still operational.



In his sermon, Father Elizeo Mtharika of the Catholic Church urged MBL Holdings, which is owned by business tycoon Leston Mulli, to be resilient in the face of various challenges.

On his part, Catholic Priest Mosgnor Boniface Tamani called for a conducive economic environment for local companies to flourish.

He noted that Malawian companies have the potential to nurture the economy as their proceeds remain within the boundaries of the country.

Tamani further said government must learn to be civilised and work with every deserving business instead of marginalizing others who have the capacity due to political affiliation.

“Every deserving Malawian needs a piece of the cake. If the government receives taxes from everyone then everybody deserves equal opportunities,” he said

According to Tamani, for the country to achieve development, the leadership needs to start thinking progressively by using politics as a tool to build bridges and provide resources to the people.

“We are appealing to the government to make resources available to the local businesses so that they can function effectively. Without that, the nation is doomed,” he said.

Mulli recently asked Tonse Alliance administration which he accused of squeezing the company because of its association with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to soften the heart.

“They think if they give us contracts we shall use the money to support DPP to get back to power. But if people want DPP they will vote for it without money. We are a business and with God we shall survive, ” Mulli told the media recently.

MBL Holdings, which employees over 5000 Malawians, has business in Food Retailers, Tea Retailers, Farming, Agriculture, Books, Hardware Stores, Tourist Information, and Travel Agents among others.