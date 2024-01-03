Mutharika wins again as Supreme Court of Appeal dismisses Nankhumwa application in its entirety with costs

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Justice Dorothy Nya Kaunda has dismissed an application by three senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials who were challenging their party president’s decision to assign them other responsibilities within the party.

The senior members, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Griezelder Jeffrey, and Cecilia Chazama, petitioned the court for an interim order for interim relief against the decision and nullification of decisions made by President Peter Mutharika during a national governing council meeting held on December 13 last year.

Justice Nyakaunda has dismissed the application in its entirety with costs.

Meanwhile, the three are scheduled to appear before the disciplinary committee in Lilongwe tomorrow to answer charges on why they convened an NGC meeting without Mutharika’s blessing.