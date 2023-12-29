Chimwendo elevates TA Mbwatalika to Senior Chief, says president Chakwera will continue to promote development-centred chiefs

Promotion of gender equality and women’s empowerment is one pillar that President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera believes is a critical component of achieving the revered Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has said.

Chimwendo was speaking today in the area f Traditional Authority (T/A) Mbwatalika in Lilongwe district where on behalf of president Chakwera, he elevated Lenileni Chrissy Matiya Elemiya from TA Mbwatalika to Senior Chief.

Underlined Chakwera’s efforts for women empowerment drive, Chimwendo highlighted that Chakwera has put measures in government machinery to have a comprehensive, inclusive, fair and sustainable benchmarks for women empowerment and more attempts are being made to increase investment in fulfilling 50/50 threshold while nipping in the bud all anti- progressive policies.

“Two weeks ago, on behalf of president, i elevated two female traditional leaders to senior positions. These chiefs are Kaponda from Mchinji and Mkhumba from Phalombe districts respectively.

“We can not champion a just society without women to at the center of decision making process mainly if we are to consolidate responsible society, inclusive economic development, social cohesion and unity for women form a bigger fabric of our society we live in,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Youth Director.

Chimwendo also assured traditional leaders across the country that president Chakwera will continue to promote chiefs that are development-centred and do not meddle in partisan politics.

He also warned the new promoted chief to avoid grabbing land of the poor and orphans, interfering in AIP distribution exercise because that is not only illegal but also immoral before the eyes of God.

Minister of Gender, Jean Sendeza and Senior Traditional Authority Lukwa who represented head of Chewa chiefs, Kalonga Gawa Undi described the move as progressive that will help to spearhead development through decentralization policy.

The two also thanked Chakwera administration for recognising the role of women in the country by giving them strategic positions both in government.

Party officials, vendors, government, traditional leaders officials among others attended the colourful ceremony.