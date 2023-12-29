UMODZI DISTRIBUTES GOATS TO MANESIKAPENI WOMEN GROUP

ALL SMILES

Empowering women initiatives such as the “Integrated Goat Pass-on Project” is one of the best approaches towards attaining local economic self-reliance among women groups in the local communities.

The Project Coordinator for Umodzi Youth Organisation (UYO), Memory Pondeponde has said the Integrated Goat Pass-on project will enable the beneficiaries to raise goats and improve their household incomes.

She made the remarks on Wednesday during goat distribution to 20 women from Tikondane Women Group in the Group Village head (GVH) Manesikapeni,Traditional Authority Kapeni, Blantyre.

“It is in the interest of UYO to see women economically transform. This livestock Goat Pass-On project is therefore aimed at helping women to better access economic opportunities and begin the economic recovery process from the effects of COVID19 and cyclone Freddy”, said Pondeponde.

She explained that the organisation was expecting that the goat distribution would have a significant impact on households’ economy given the productive potential of the mostly female goats distributed.

“What begins as two female goats and a male, can after a period of one year, transform into a herd of 5.” She said.

Expressing his gratitude for the initiative in his area, GVH Manesikapeni observed that the project would not only increase goat production but also would boost crop production as the goat droppings will be source of manure since majority of the population could not afford to buy chemical fertilizer.

As a result of this, She said crops and livestock production will then rise in this community.

She said, Umodzi has demonstrated a good gesture by providing women with goats which will make them feel better and secure when they know that they can sell them in case of emergency.

“These women will be able to support their family and send the children to school through this project,”he said.

One of the project beneficiaries, Ireen Naphazi, a mother of three, thanked UYO for the support.

She expressed excitement that they will use the goat droppings to produce organic manure which will be shared for use in their gardens.

“The goats will in the long run contribute to increased household assets which can be used to bridge economic gaps when sold,”She said.

The 20 goats have been distributed to women group who will later pass on the offspring to other members of the group. The project which is being funded by Eu_Can_Aid! Based in Brussels is worth €5000.

This initiative will further purchase 5 sewing machines and train other 20 women in tailoring and embroidery.