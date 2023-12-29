LABOUR EXPORT DEAL:Malawi Govt dares recruitment agents

Governments of Malawi and Israel come in quickly to resolve the stand of that has erupted between the youths that went to Israel to work in farms and their agents at home.

Agents are claiming that those youths who went to Israel signed forms that every monthly salary must go through them before being sent to their FDH bank accounts a move that has angered them and both governments.



According to the letter that has been signed by Dr Nell Gess Honorary Consul of Malawi in the State of Israel, as a founder of the opportunity for the boys and girls to work in that country, be noted that no salary will be paid in Israel and to any agent rather than the existing back accounts in Malawi.

The statement says workers are only required to get 10% of their payments for their upkeep. He has further directed that this communication is mandatory to all workers in farms, industry and hotels.

“If anyone is not ready to perform according to the agreement, he is ready to contact the Recruitment Agency and ask to fly back home and release his Visa to anyone ready to respect his obligations,” he said.



This recruitment has been signed by Malawi government to help the youths find a better lifestyle and that government is expected to get much needed forex which is in short supply at the moment