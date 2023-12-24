Mwanza One Stop Border Post raises hope among cross border traders

By Tikondane Vega

Mwanza One Border Stop Post. Pic by Tikondane Vega-Mana

Blantyre, December 22, Mana: Expectations are high among cross border traders that uses Mwanza border, as One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in the district is almost completed.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Friday, Zione Phiri who operates her business between South Africa and Malawi said she is hoping for improved services once Mwanza one border post starts operating.

Phiri said even before the opening of the One border post, things have already changed on how they are being helped at Mwanza border saying previously trucks and people were using same line to be assisted but now things are different thereby reducing time she spends at border.

“With the coming of One Stop Border Post, things will keep changing for better. The new complex building has enough space ideal for cross border business. I believe the new initiative will keep reducing time that an importer like me needs to spend at the border when confirming about my goods to all the authorities,” said the 32-year-old mother from Blantyre.

Concurring with Phiri, Asset Mtukanika from Mangochi said coming up with One border post is a good idea considering that the current set up causes delays in the border clearance of both goods and people.

Mtukanika who order electronic equipment’s from South Africa said even though there are no serious challenges when it comes to goods clearance at Mwanza border, he wish One Stop border should be opened as soon as possible.

Said the 40-year-old man,” the common border post will bring efficiency of people, goods and services more than how we the work is being done right now. Its perfect yes but nobody can deny being given much improved services.

“One border post will remove duplication of activities in the clearance of imports and exports between Malawi and other country like Mozambique in our case. So yes we are eagerly waiting for the new initiative to start being implemented. We are happy that our concerns are being addressed.

This development is widely expected to address issues of delays as well as promote the smooth flow of goods – Kapoloma

Meanwhile, Steven Kapoloma Head of Corporate Affairs said one of the major challenges that necessitated the One Stop Border Post initiative is the duplication of activities in the clearance of imports and exports since importers have to stop on the Mozambique side and complete all Customs and Immigration processes before coming at Mwanza and repeat the same cycle of processes.

“This status the installation of one-stop border posts on popular transport corridors was aimed at expediting the movement of goods and travelers. This development is widely expected to address issues of delays as well as promote the smooth flow of goods,” said Kapoloma.