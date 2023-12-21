spot_img
CRYSTALS LODGE: A brand new Haven waiting for you in Zomba

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

….With 30 percent off for Christmas

Are you looking for a Lodge where to spend the holiday season? Crystals Lodge, a brand new haven is waiting for you in Malawi’s old capital city Zomba.

The Lodge is located in the heart of the beautiful town of Zomba at Kalimbuka area, at very quiet and beautiful environment to spend a holiday and other meetings.  

Speaking during the grand opening of the Lodge, Jean Kaunda, Managing Director for the Lodge, says as one way of celebrating Christmas and New Year, Crystals Lodge has slashed its prices by 30 percent.

The state-of-the-art Lodge, which is duly certified by the Malawi government through the Ministry of Tourism, has magnificent rooms and conference hall.

According to Kaunda, Crystals Lodge has also restaurant where all types of meals are prepared as per your order.

Summing it up, Crystals Lodge is a beautiful lodging place in Malawi with clean environment, safe car park, well secured as it’s surrounded by a brick fence. That is not all; it has electric wire for maximum security.

For bookings call +265985551348 or email: info@crystalslodge.com.

Crystals Lodge: Elegant living space for those who appreciate finer things in life.

NBM launches 'Popanda Chifukwa' promo
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Malawi Voice - 0