Haiya Following Walter’s Foot Prints…Off to Saudi Arabia to Meet FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino

Newly elected Football Association of Malawi-FAM President Fleetwood Haiya is on Wednesday expected to leave the country for Saudi Arabia to meet FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Infantino has invited Haiya who will be accompanied by the FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda.

The two will also attend the FIFA World Club Championship and the FIFA football summit and are expected back on Saturday.

Gunda said Infantino is expected to officially welcome Haiya as the new FAM president.

“Immediately after the elections last Saturday, FIFA got in touch to extend an invitation to the newly elected President. Infantino would like to meet Haiya and officially welcome him to the international football family..

“It will also be an opportunity for the new president to appraise FIFA on his vision for Malawi football as per his transforming Malawi football agenda,” said Gunda

On Sunday Infantino sent an official letter congratulating Haiya for following his ascendancy to the country’ football highest seat.

“Please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your election as President of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

“Your knowledge and leadership, your passion, and experience will undoubtedly have an important impact on the development of our beautiful game in Malawi. Convinced of the potential of football in the country, you can count on my personal support and the help of FIFA to achieve the goal.

The doors of FIFA are always open if you wish to discuss our sport, it’s development and the promotion of its values,” said Infantino.