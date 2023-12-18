DPP cancels elective conference

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has postponed its elective convention which was slated for 26 and 27 December 2023.

This comes a few hours after the High Court sitting in Lilongwe extended the time within which the party should hold an elective national political conference (elective convention).

The extension meant that the court had temporarily set aside the September 29, 2023 direction by High Court Judge Simeon Mdeza which ordered the party to hold elections within 90 days.

DPP’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba confirmed the development in a statement a short while ago,

“DPP is in receipt of a court order dated 18th December 2023, extending the period within which to hold an elective convention from the deadline of 29th December 2023 to a date in future to be ordered by the same court.

“In view of the said judgement, the Party is hereby announcing the postponement of the convention slated for 26th and 27th December 2023.

“The National Governing Council will reconvene in the new year to set new dates for the convention” reads the statement

The DPP has been engaged in the spiral of squabbles in and outside the court since it was ousted from power in 2020.