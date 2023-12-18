spot_img
spot_img
12.1 C
New York
Monday, December 18, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

BREAKING NEWS: Court extends DPP convention dates indefinitely

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

All the buzz and pomp that Democratic Progressive Party-DPP will go to convention this year has been shattered as the party has sought for extension of dates.

The former governing DPP was scheduled to hold its national convention on 26 and 27 December this year.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the former governing DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

However, today High Court in Lilongwe has extended the days until further notice, according to a court document in our custody.

The DPP has been engaged in the spiral of squabbles in and outside the court since it was ousted from power in 2020.

Previous article
Ndine munthu opereka osati ‘masikini’ ongopemphesa – Norman Chisale 
Next article
DPP cancels elective conference
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

DPP must just hold the convention now

Malawi Voice - 0