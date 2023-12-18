BREAKING NEWS: Court extends DPP convention dates indefinitely

All the buzz and pomp that Democratic Progressive Party-DPP will go to convention this year has been shattered as the party has sought for extension of dates.

The former governing DPP was scheduled to hold its national convention on 26 and 27 December this year.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the former governing DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

However, today High Court in Lilongwe has extended the days until further notice, according to a court document in our custody.

The DPP has been engaged in the spiral of squabbles in and outside the court since it was ousted from power in 2020.