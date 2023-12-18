spot_img
Monday, December 18, 2023
Chakwera hails Walter Nyamilandu

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Walter still raising the bar

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has commended out-going Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Dr. Walter Nyamilandu Manda for developing the beautiful game of football in the country.

The Malawian leader Dr. Chakwera made the sentiments in his congratulatory message to newly elected FAM president Fleetwood Haiya.   

“We would like to thank Mr. Walter Nyamilandu Manda and the rest of the out-going FAM EXCO team for the commendable contribution that they have made in the game of football in the country,” said President Chakwera   

Nyamilandu’s life at FAM is a chronicle of both success and failure.

On development front, he scored impressively as he oversaw the construction of Mpira franchise, a sporty village in Blantyre which houses a mini-stadium, hotel and FAM offices.

He also drew into football a host of sponsors for club competitions and the Flames, ending a terribly dry period in middle 2000s when local football was nearly bankrupt amidst sponsors’ exodus.

Dr.  Water Nyamilandu Manda has been Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president for 19-years.

Malawi Voice
http://malawivoice.com

