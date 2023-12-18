CHIMWENDO PA KWAO: Hands over six new school blocks

Member of Parliament for Dowa East Constituency Bulldozer Richard Chimwendo Banda says it is through education that the country will produce the necessary human capital for national development as sanctioned in the National Education Sector Investment Plan (NESIP) 2020-30 which is aimed at improving equitable access to quality learning conditions for primary school children.

Chimwendo, who is also Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture, was speaking after handing over six school primary school blocks at Mphande Primary School which education authorities say will improve the quality education at the school as most children will now be attending classes unlike in the past.

Later, the party conducted a development rally which he (Chimwendo) and other senior party members of the pitched at the school ground in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chiwere in the district.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said that provision of universal quality education to pupils is their birthright and as government, there will be no comprise on that.

“I would like to thank President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for raising the CDF funds from K29 million to K100 million that has led to the people of Traditional Authority Chiwere to have such topnotch class blocks and consequently increase the enrollment of pupils from 400 to 1000 this year.

“Education plays a significant role in national, social and economic development. Education improves the quality of lives and generally raises people’s productivity and promotes entrepreneurship among others,” said Chimwendo who is also National Youth Director for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who also promised to buy desks for the pupils at the school which was built in 1940.

On politics, Chimwendo assured the people of Dowa and Malawians that president Chakwera is destined to win again in 2025 following his good policies that are aimed at improving and transforming the lives of poor Malawians.

“If someone in the opposition thinks that MCP will hand over government in 2025, you better think twice as the party has come to stay and redeem Malawians from pangs of poverty. Currently donors are pumping more resources in the budget to help the disadvantaged following the steady leadership of president Chakwera,” said Chimwendo who is also Leader of House in Parliament.

MCP Vice President Harry Mkandawire who was the guest of honour at the function hailed Chakwera for initiating various development projects in the country. He mentioned the construction of several road networks across the country.

Other notable people who spoke at the function were party’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponda, Regional Chairperson Zebron Chilondola, Ulemu Chilapondwa, Senior Traditional Authority Chiwere among others.