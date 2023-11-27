‘Partisan’ Speaker Gotani Hara Orders Nankhumwa to Withdraw Israeli- Palestinian War Allegations

HEAD OF MALAWI PARLIAMENT: Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has ordered leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa to withdrawal his allegations that the government is sending young Malawian youths outside the country to join the Israeli- Palestinian war.

Hara, a senior governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) official and President Lazarus Chakwera’s trusted errand lady, said this in her ruling after scrutinizing evidence tendered by Nankhumwa to her office aimed at justifying his claims.

However, after 30 minutes of suspension of the proceedings, the speaker told the house that the said evidence did not prove that the President Chakwera’s administration was sending the youth to combat in Israel.

‘Partisan’ speaker, Hara then asked the leader of opposition Dr. Nankhumwa (who was not present) to withdraw his allegations.

Meanwhile, Nankhumwa has stood his ground that whatever he said in Parliament has come to fruition as the youths have indeed gone to war tone country where people are being killed every day even those who work in farms.