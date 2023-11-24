Fugitive cashgate kingpin Mphwiyo’s wife off to South Africa

Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has today allowed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to grant Thandizo Mphwiyo, wife to fugitive Paul Mphwiyo her passport to travel to South Africa.

Lawyer for ACB Ngwambula Nundwe has confirmed this to Nation Online saying the bureau submitted that Thandizo, who is answering money laundering charges, is a flight risk as her husband absconded bail and is now a wanted person.

The lawyer said the court has directed that the passport should be deposited with the Malawian Embassy in South Africa during the time the suspect will be in South Africa from November 26 2023 to December 1 2023.

Said Nundwe: “The bureau felt she may follow her husband that is why we objected to the application to temporarily release the passport.”

The husband, who is accused of defrauding the State of K2.4 billion in a Cashgate case, is alleged to have fled the country in June this year.-NATION ONLINE