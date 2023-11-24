UK donates a relief package to Malawi

By Gift Chiponde

Lilongwe, November 24: The British High Commission in Malawi has donated K10.5 billion to the government to support impoverished Malawian households facing high levels of food insecurity in the coming months.

This donation is a response to the Government of Malawi’s request for external support for its Food Insecurity Response Plan.

The funds have been allocated for a combination of cash transfers and food distribution.

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) will oversee the distribution of the UK-funded support to over 250,000 people (56,000 households) in areas most severely affected by this year’s lean season.

British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie said that the UK aims to assist poor Malawians whose household finances and ability to feed their families have significantly worsened in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy.

She emphasized the UK’s commitment to supporting Malawi government’s efforts in addressing food price increases and shortages, to reduce the impact of necessary economic reforms.

“We want to help people avoid having to make difficult survival choices, such as skipping meals, selling assets, or taking children out of school,” said Ritchie.