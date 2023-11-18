Chimbota CDO donates Maize worth K3 million to the elderly

Chimbota Community Development Organisation, a non-profit organization operating in the country, on Saturday donated Maize worth K3 million to over 500 less privileged and elderly people who were affected by the Cyclone Freddy in Machinjiri Township, Blantyre.

According Kevin Troughton, the Co-Director for Chimbota Community Development Organisation, the organisation has made the donation with support from Africa Direct from Ireland and other well-wishers from Malawi and abroad.

“We were sent some money from an NGO called Africa Direct from Ireland and other well-wishers to buy food related item to distribute to people who were affected by Cyclone Freddy and Cholera in the country,” said Troughton

He added that: “So we used the money to buy the Maize which we are distributing to the elderly, orphans and less privilege people who are the survivors of Cyclone Freddy here at Machinjiri in Blantyre.”

Troughton then appealed to other well-wishers to come out and assist those affected by the Cyclone saying they are still in need of assistance.

In her remarks, Group Village headwoman Matenje of the area commended Chimbota for donating to the elderly people in her area who she said most of them lost all their properties during the cyclone.

One of the beneficiaries, Julia Ernest also hailed Chimbota CBO for the donation; describing it the maize as ‘timely’,

Chimbota Community Development Organisation exists to bring development to the area of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Mundola to the south of Nkhata Bay boma and now it is expanding its programs in Blantyre.