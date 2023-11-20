Mai Mbambade apologizes to philanthropist Triephornia Mpinganjira…disowns scammers sourcing funds on her behalf

….disowns scammers sourcing funds on her behalf to refund Mpinganjira

Mai Mbambande Foundation, a non-Profit Organisation that focuses on the lives of elderly People, has apologized to business tycoon Triephornia Mpinganjira for not acknowledging her 2.5 million kwacha donation.

The foundation, which is run by a 23-year-old Deborah Mbale, made the apology in a statement posted on its official facebook page on Monday.

“Recently, Mrs. Mpinganjira donated K2, 500,000 to our cause. However, there were miscommunication which has resulted to a public mess.

“We would like to sincerely apologize to Mrs. Mpinganjira for not acknowledging Her donation as soon as it was received, as we would normally have done.

“Bearing in mind that this was a trying moment for us, we take full responsibility of our omission,” reads the apology in part

It further reads: “We have managed to engage with Mrs. Mpinganjira and have explained to her what happened. It is safe to say that all queries with her have been resolved.

We would also like to appeal to the public and apologize for the confusion this issue has brought. After all is said and dusted, we have innocent elderly people that rely on us.”

Meanwhile, the foundation has since disowned a group which is sourcing funds on behalf of the foundation to refund to Mpinganjira.

“We have been made aware of a group sourcing funds to repay Mrs Mpinganjira of her donation. We plead with you to not use that route.

“We appreciate the love and passion you continue to show us, but we kindly ask that we not throw stones or act with hurt in our hearts.

Rather, let’s not lose focus and instead use these resources for the furtherance of our goal,” said the foundation

Mai Mbambande is an elderly home based in Lilongwe which hosts elderly men and women, providing them food, accommodation and other basic necessities.

The foundation is building an elderly home consisting of hostels and an office. For the project, the organization usually appeals for assistance from the public through its Facebook Page.

In October, Mai Mbambande asked for assistance saying it was raising K800,000 for roofing of its project.

On November 1, Mpinganjira responded to the appeal by sending K2.5 million.