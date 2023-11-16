MCP shields Chakwera from answering questions from MPs

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament on Thursday declined a motion by the Leader of the Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa to invite President Lazarus Chakwera to the House to answer questions on the country’s economy.

Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for South, moved a private members motion to allow members to debate the motion to invite Chakwera to Parliament.

Following an open debate to determine the matter, suspected 63 governing MCP Members of Parliament voted against the motion, 50 voted in favour while 76 were absent.

The Malawian leader Dr. Chakwera during his campaign promised to dissolve some of his powers as President and to be appearing in parliament to answer questions from members of Parliament.