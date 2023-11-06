SULOM Czar Fleetwood Haiya eyes FAM presidency

The Super League of Malawi President Fleetwood Haiya has officially declared his interest to contest for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Presidency during the forthcoming AGM slated for Mzuzu.

Haiya announced this in Mzuzu at a press briefing that was also attended by Northern Region Football Association officials and other affiliates.

The SULOM boss said he is determined to take the country’s football to greater heights as he is going to offer a leadership that is dedicated, hardworking, transparent and accountable.

He further said he has declared his interest in accepting nominations from several associations ahead of FAM Elections on 16 December 2023.

During the presser, the Northern Region Football Association through its Secretary General, nominated Haiya to become the next FAM President.

Haiya is expected to face current FAM president Dr. Walter Nyamilandu Manda who is yet to declare his interest to run for another term.

Nyamilandu has been FAM president since 2004, however, has not come out in the open to say whether he would seek re-election ahead of the polls.

Again, current statutes allow Dr. Nyamilandu Manda to contest for the post despite serving for close to 20 years.

During the 2019 elections, Nyamilandu beat his former vice-president James Mwenda while during the 2014 polls he saw-off Wilkins Mijiga and Willie Yabwanya Phiri.

While in 2011, he defeated former Sulom president Henry Chibowa.

FAM is the governing body controlling the sport of football in the central African country of Malawi.

The Association is affiliated to the Confederation of African Football, FIFA and COSAFA