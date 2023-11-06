Invest in Malawi, says Kamtukule

By Gift Chiponde

Lilongwe, November 5: The Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, has urged investors in the diaspora to prioritise Malawi as a safe haven for tourism investment.

She made the call while in the United Kingdom (UK) during the opening of the Malawi Tourism Investment Forum, which took place at Intercontinental London Park Lane.

Kamtukule said the #MW2063 vision provides robust opportunities for tourism investors, hence the need for them to focus on Malawi as their priority area.

She assured the investors that the concerns they raised will be taken into consideration and action will be taken for better progress of the country.

In his remarks, the Chairperson for the Malawi-UK Chamber of Commerce, Edgar Chiwaka, said corruption and sabotage are hindering the progress of trade and tourism investment in Malawi.

He said investors are ready to invest in Malawi, but what is choking them is the behaviour of some unpatriotic government officials who are sabotaging investment proceedings for full implementation.

Chiwaka has appealed to the Ministry of Tourism to take speedy action in addressing such problems if the country is to develop and revamp the country’s economy through tourism.

The Malawi-UK Chambers of Commerce was officially launched by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in 2022 to work closely with government in facilitating issues concerning trade and investment into Malawi.

Kamtukule is also expected to attend the World Tourism Markets, which will be held at ExCeL London and will commence on Monday, November 6 and end on 8 November 2023.