Saturday, November 4, 2023
Chakwera appoints commissioners for peace, unity

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Lazarus Chakwera has constituted the Malawi Peace and Unity Commission and has appointed 11 members for the commission.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba confirmed the appointment in a press statement which was made available to the publication.

The appointed members are Sheikh Dr. Ali Makalani, Reverend Zacc Kawalala, Bishop Mary Nkosi, Paramount Chief Kyungu, Dr. Francis Mkandawire, Simon Munde, Mwandida Theu and Emma Kaliya.

The commission will also include Secretary for Peace and Unity, Solicitor General and Secretary for Homeland Security.

The appointments are effective 2 November 2023 and are subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The commission has the mandate to look at conflict zones and proactively diffuse possible conflicts.

