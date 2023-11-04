LEADING PEOPLE TO GREATER HEIGHTS: Stance Private Schools for 100% pass rate

As one way of achieving its 100 percent pass rate goal, Stance Private Schools has outlined a number of activities in all of its campuses.

The Principal for the schools, Wester Kakweza disclosed the development on Friday during an Inter Stance Private Schools competition held at Stance Private Academy in Thyolo.

Kakweza said the competition, which included debates, quiz, spellings and English drama, is among the activities which the school has outlined in order to achieve the goal.

“Our goal is to achieve 100 percent pass rate in all Stance Private Schools; and the competition today is a step closer towards achieving the goal,” disclosed Kakweza

On her part, Wezi Kholomana a form 4 students at Stance Academy commended the school for organizing the competition saying it has boosted students’ morale ahead of the examinations.

Stance Private Schools, which trends under the motto leading people to greater heights, has campuses in Thyolo and Blantyre with well experienced and dedicated teachers.

Stance Boarding and Day Private Schools have modern hostels with beds and comfortable mattress, good desks suitable for both male and female learners.

Research shows that eating healthy meals have been linked to higher grades, better memory and alertness, and faster information processing as such Stance Academy offers balanced diet to learners.