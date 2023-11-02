spot_img
Chinese Contractor China CJIC-JXTEG abusing workers on M1 road rehabilitation project

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Workers on the M1 road rehabilitation project, starting from Kamuzu International Airport Junction to Kasungu, are staging a sit-in to express discontent with low pay and hard working conditions.

Some workers claim they are getting K60,000 to K150,000 per month, alleging that foreign workers are being favored in payment.

Contractor China CJIC-JXTEG has requested more time before commenting on the development.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Watson Maingo, requested more time before committing, saying he is not aware of the development.

Many Chinese companies have been abusing Malawian workers.

Chimwendo Banda installs TA Mulalo, Says traditional leaders play a critical role in development, upholding cultural values
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

