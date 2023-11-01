Chimwendo Banda installs TA Mulalo, Says traditional leaders play a critical role in development, upholding cultural values

Chimwendo elevating the new Chief

Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will continue to support the traditional authority institution for it is a “fountain of wisdom, knowledge and socioeconomic development.”

He was speaking today in Dowa district where he installed the newly elevated Mr Lyton Dzombe from the position of Sub-Traditional Authority Mulalo to Traditional Chief Mulalo.

In his speech, Chimwendo said president Chakwera recognizes the critical role the chiefs play in the economy and culture hence his government will continue to restore the dignity of the institution as custodian of socioeconomic transformation, traditions and heritages.

“The role of traditional authority as an institution is to promote and contribute to the development of the nation, national building, service delivery, promote social cohesion, moral reconstruction and regeneration among others.

“It is therefore, expected that every traditional leader must partner with government at all levels and advise government on issues that affect their subjects when policies are being developed so that they mirror the aspirations of the people,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

Chimwendo further said that the laws of Malawi recognizes that without the royal institution, service deliveries in the country will not materialise hence president Chakwera is deeply investing in supporting and strengthening the institution.

He has also rebuked traditional leaders who grab land for the fatherless and those who are involved in graft and corruption saying this behavior will not be tolerated under the administration of president Chakwera.

“As government that respects rule of law and accountability, it is our humble appeal that as chiefs, you are always discharging semi- judicial functions such as settling land disputes with blind eye and avoid corruption and bribery because the law will catch you if you break your oaths your institutio,” warned Chimwendo Banda.

President Chakwera elevated Sub Traditional Authority Mulalo on 14 August this year.

His headquarters of Traditional Authority is at Kapeta near Kalipano Hotel at Madisi, Dowa district.