CYCLONE FREDDY: Chibuku donates cement to Ben Phiri’s constituency

Brewers of Malawi’s popular opaque beer, Chibuku Products Limited (CPL), has donated 200 bags of cement to families which were affected by Cyclone Freddy in Thyolo Central Constituency.

The cement will be used in the project of constructing descent houses for victims of Cyclone Freddy, an ongoing initiative championed by Member of Parliament for the area Ben Phiri.

The historic handover ceremony which was graced by James Chimtengo Brands Manager of Chibuku, workaholic MP Ben Phiri, Senior Chief Nchiramwera and other top officials took place at Makata Industries in Blantyre.

In his remarks, Chimtengo commended Thyolo Central parliamentarian Dr. Phiri for coming up with the initiate to build houses for those affected with cyclone Freddy and they saw need to come in.

“Chibuku products is a friend of Malawians, we believe in social responsibility and giving back to our customers, when we heard that Thyolo central was having problems with cement to construct houses of victims of the disaster which left many homeless, we came in just as we did during the pick of the cyclone by donating food items to the victims of Thyolo central,” Chimtengo.

On his part, Dr. Phiri commended Chibuku products on behalf of Thyolo central people.

Phiri said not long ago, Chibuku products came to the rescue of Thyolo district hospital by refurbishing ambulances which were grounded for the district hospital when he approached them for assistance together with K Motors.

He commended Chibuku products for the gesture and assured them that the donation will be used well to offers accommodation to those who were displaced with the cyclone.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy developed in the Western Indian Ocean and moved eastwards, influencing torrential rains over the southern part of Malawi.

Following the heavy rains, multiple flood events were reported in Blantyre, Mulanje, and Thyolo districts on March 12, 2023