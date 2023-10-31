We are on top of the game-Says Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale says he is optimistic of fulfilling the 40-day ultimatum for completion of the Affordable Input Program (AIP).

Kawale made the remarks in Neno when he witnessed the start of the program in the district.

According to Kawale, the major challenge so far has been with the registry of names of beneficiaries.

“The biggest problem we faced was misspelling of beneficiaries. This problem caused a delay in about four districts. However, we are working towards completely dealing with that issue,” he said.

President Lazarus Chakwera launched the program on October 20, 2023.