DPP MP Bertha Ndebele splashes millions for women, youth empowerment in Balaka

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Balaka West parliamentarian Bertha Ndebele has given K3 million to 15 village bank and youth groups in the area of traditional Authority Nsamala in the constituency.

Speaking on Tuesday while handing over a cheque to the beneficiaries, Ndebele said she believes that this is one way of empowering women and youths to be self-reliant.

According to Ndebele, many people have business ideas but are failing to implement them due to a lack of capital hence the Innitiative.

Mlambe group chairperson, Seedreck chilemba has commended Ndebele for the initiative saying it will go a long way in boosting their businesses.

We are on top of the game-Says Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

