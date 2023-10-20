Stance Academy, first school in Malawi to have a clinic for students  

The newly opened state-of-the-art Stance Academy which is located at Luchenza in Thyolo district has become the first school in Malawi to have a clinic for students.

This came to light on recently during the formulation of Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) at schools premises.

In an interview with schools director Stanford Jonathan said the clinic makes Stance Academy ‘unique’ from other ‘self-acclaimed’ academies in the country.

“Stance Academy is the only school in Malawi that has decided to employee a full time nurse and we have set aside a clinic so that all health related issues should be solved by that clinic,” said Jonathan

He added: “We do not want to give parents busy; they should just come here to visit their kids not taking them to hospital, that’s our responsibility as the school.”

JONATHAN: We do not want to give parents busy

The academy has modern hostels with beds and comfortable mattress, good desks suitable for both male and female learners.

On diet, the schools’ director Jonathan said the school provides a well balanced diet to its learners.

“Another thing that makes the academy unique is the diet; we are giving them (students) best meal,” said Jonathan

On his part, the newly elected PTA chairperson, Olendo Chaponda said: “We are hoping that our kids will have the best care and education here at Stance Academy.”

The formation Stance Academy Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) aims at enhancing regular interface to resolve issues between two sides such as poor diet.