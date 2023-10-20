Castel Malawi partners Illusionz Club to bring in DJ Mapholisa…excited with tonight’s launch

Chitakata- We believe in partnerships

Giant alcoholic beverages producer, Castel Malawi has partnered with Illusionz Bar, Restaurant and Club to bring celebrated South African DJ Mapholisa who will perform at the grand opening of the entertainment outfit in Lilongwe this evening.

Illusionz Bar, Restaurant and Club is situated at Golden Peacock in City Centre in Lilongwe and fireworks are expected to fly during its opening this evening.

Castel Malawi Head of Corporate Markerting and Communications Lavern Chitakata said in an interview that they partnered with the new club to bring in DJ Mapholisa for massive entertainment during the launch of the club this evening.

“We believe in partnerships and our partnership with Illusionz Club will make this event colourful and we expect that patrons are going to enjoy the entertainment that has been lined up with the performance of popular South African DJ Mapholisa.”

“This partnership is for a year with exclusive branding rights. We are excited with this launch,” said Chitakata.

Illusionz Club director Martin Nyirenda hailed Castel Malawi for the partnership especially its role in bringing DJ Mapholisa to grace the launch of the Club tonight.

“We are grateful to Castel Malawi for the support during this launch. We expect a lot of fun tonight,” said Nyirenda.