Chiwembe for Blantyre Centenary Crusade Starts Sunday

Chiwembe Seventh Day Adventist Church is celebrating 100 years of existence and the arrival of the Advent Message in Blantyre through the church.

As part of the celebration, a mega crusade starts Sunday, 15 October at Mjamba Freedom Park in Blantyre and will run through 28 October 2023.

The organizing committee says the effort meetings will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm daily and the President of the Seventh Day Adventist Woodlands Conference in Zambia, Daniel Chuunga, is expected to jet into the country and lead the centenary effort meetings.

The climax will be on 28 October when the SDA Church in Malawi will celebrate 100 years of evangelism work through Chiwembe SDA Church in Blantyre.

State broadcaster, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation 9MBC) is expected to broadcast the meetings live.