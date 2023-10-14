spot_img
spot_img
12.1 C
New York
Saturday, October 14, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chiwembe for Blantyre Centenary Crusade Starts Sunday

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Chiwembe Seventh Day Adventist Church is celebrating 100 years of existence and the arrival of the Advent Message in Blantyre through the church.

As part of the celebration, a mega crusade starts Sunday, 15 October at Mjamba Freedom Park in Blantyre and will run through 28 October 2023.

The organizing committee says the effort meetings will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm daily and the President of the Seventh Day Adventist Woodlands Conference in Zambia, Daniel Chuunga, is expected to jet into the country and lead the centenary effort meetings.

The climax will be on 28 October when the SDA Church in Malawi will celebrate 100 years of evangelism work through Chiwembe SDA Church in Blantyre.

State broadcaster, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation 9MBC) is expected to broadcast the meetings live.

Previous article
EthCo donates K5 million to Presidential Charity Golf
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc