EthCo donates K5 million to Presidential Charity Golf

Chakaniza (left) hands over the cheque to Luwe

Ethanol distiller, Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo), a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation plc, has donated K5 million to the Presidential Charity Golf tournament scheduled for 21 October in Lilongwe.

Presenting the cheque in Lilongwe, EthCo Chief Executive Officer Lusubilo Chakaniza said they felt compelled to donate to the presidential charity event because of its intentions.

“EthCo has always been committed to supporting initiatives that promote social welfare and community development. The Presidential Charity Golf Tournament is a remarkable event that not only brings together individuals passionate about golf but also raises substantial funds for charitable causes.”

“We are proud to be a part of this event and recognize the importance of giving back to the community. It is not just about the game of golf but also about making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. EthCo remains committed to being a responsible corporate citizen, and we look forward to more opportunities to support initiatives like this in the future,” said Chakaniza.

“Our K5 million contribution is a small but heartfelt gesture from EthCo. We believe that every bit counts, and when combined with the support of other generous contributors, it can create a substantial impact.”

“It is our hope that this contribution will help the Presidential Charity Golf Tournament in its mission to support various charitable organizations and causes, and ultimately make a positive change in our society,” added Chakaniza.

Receiving the donation, the Chairperson of the fundraising subcommittee of the Presidential Charity Golf, Boyd Luwe thanked EthCo for the donation saying it will go a long way in making the event a success.

“We appreciate the gesture and donation from EthCo. This will help us realize our target to help Cyclone Freddy victims and also help needy university students who lack fees and upkeep. We aim to raise MK 400 000 000 this year from the golf event so that we can cover more beneficiaries,” said Luwe.

Luwe also highlighted the fact that this is an annual event and urged the Ethco and other private sector players to continue supporting charity initiatives in future.

President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima are expected to take part in the charity golf tournament at Lilongwe Golf Club on Saturday 21 October 2023.