Smile, TNM’s new loyalty program here

JONAZI: With Smile, loyal TNM customers will accumulate loyalty points

Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Plc—listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange—has launched a new loyalty bonus program dubbed Smile Rewards.

Announcing the new offering, TNM Head of Brand and Marketing Madalitso Jonazi said Smile Rewards aims to give customers more value for their usage by offering bonus minutes points on their usage and the special occasions that matter to them.

“With Smile, loyal TNM customers will accumulate loyalty points based on factors such as: Bundle Purchase and Pay As You Go Usage, Mpamba Activation, Mpamba Transactions, Activation and First Recharge, Number of Services Used, Reactivation, Network Anniversary, Birthday (as per customer information), by dialling *100# to redeem their points,” he said.

Jonazi said Smile Rewards is the latest addition to TNM’s Mahape, a communication campaign platform that celebrates the utility from the telco’s broad range of data, GSM and digital transactional products and services.

“Customers will be able to convert points earned into several usable products based on their preference whether minutes, SMSs and data,” he said.

Jonazi thanked Malawians for staying on the TNM network as it clocks 28 years in operation.

Apart from Smile Rewards, TNM is also dishing out 3000% bonus to any customers who reactivates their Sim cards after any period of dormancy.