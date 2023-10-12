Old Mutual donates K6 million to Malawi Police

Old Mutual Malawi Limited has today donation MK 6 Million to the Malawi Police Service meant for use at the Limbe and Mtakataka police training schools in Dedza.

According to Old Mutual National Sales Manager Grey Tewete, they chose to donate so as to be part of efforts meant to enhance peace and access to justice.

In his remarks Assistant Commissioner of Police Moses Chibwe said among other things, they will use the money to purchase beds and mattresses for recruits.

Old Mutual Limited (OML) is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets in 14 countries.