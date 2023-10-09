KWACHA! Chakwera receives hero’s welcome in Blantyre

Ululation and celebration by men and women clad in Malawi Congress Party regalia characterized the arrival of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in Blantyre.

Dr. Chakwera, who arrived through Chileka International Airport, was welcomed by the Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu and other senior government and party officials in the Tonse Alliance.

From Chileka Airport to Kameza Roundabout, HHI and Clock Tower as well as along the Sanjika Road, supporters of MCP and Tonse Alliance and all Malawians of goodwill lined up to see the Malawi leader.

The Office of the President and Cabinet says Dr Chakwera has several official engagements this week in Chikwawa, Zomba and Mangochi districts.