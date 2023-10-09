Eight killed in Zomba road accident

Eight people have died while nine others have sustained serious injuries after an open vehicle they were travelling in overturned and landed in Mapalo River in Zomba District.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police, Aaron Chilala said the accident occurred around 21:30 hours of October 8, 2023 at Domasi-Malosa M3 road.

He said a Toyota Hiace registration number, MH 8238 driven by Pongola Imani was driving from Domasi heading to Malosa with 36 passengers on board who were coming from a wedding.

Upon arrival at Mapalo Bridge the driver lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding and swerved to the extreme offside of the road where it overturned once and landed in the river.

“Following the impact, eight passengers namely Saina Biliati, Mirriam Kalitendere, Adijah Kalonga, Amina Kalinoti, Lutani Piyasi, Lifa Banki, Saina Chombe and Mussa Ali sustained severe injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Zomba Central Hospital,” confirmed Chilala

According to Chilala, while the other nine passengers escaped with serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the same facility.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have appealed to the general public to desist from traveling through open vehicles as it is a high risk in accident situations.