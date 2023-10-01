spot_img
Tourism a backbone of the country’s economy – Kamtukule

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Gift Chiponde

Lilongwe, September 30: Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule on Saturday presided over the first ever Tourism Gala at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

In her address Kamtukule said tourism is the backbone of Malawi’s economy hence the need for stakeholders to take tourism investment seriously for the country to start reaping the benefits.

She also encouraged Malawians to be instrumental in promoting tourism activities and becoming actors in revolutionising the tourism industry in the country.

She commended Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for his contribution and commitment that he is demonstrating through religious tourism describing the initiative as extraordinary and impressive.

Speaking earier, Justine Dzinkambani, Board chairperson for Malawi tourism Council, said the prestigious event is aimed at acknowledging various stakeholders in the tourism industry as one way of encouraging and motivating them.

Dzinkambani also acknowledged stakeholder efforts in the promotion of the tourism industry in the country.

The event was held under the theme, “promoting competitiveness through industry excellence and resilience.”

