Prayers to disarm ‘Satan’ in Malawi shifted to Thursday

…….Mulungu Pulumutsani Malawi

National day of prayers against demonic occurrences in Malawi which was scheduled to take place tomorrow on Monday, the 2nd of October has been shifted to Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The prayers, which have been organized by Pastors under the banner Pastors Link-Malawi Blantyre chapter and Concerned Citizens, will take place at Robins Park in Blantyre.

One of the organisers for the prayers, Evangelist Stevie Chimwaza said the prayers has been postponed to Thursday to allow the nation mourn veteran politician John Tembo.

Tembo, a former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president and senior government official, died last week and his remains will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

“Since we have a state funeral in this country the day of prayers has been shifted forward from Monday to Thursday October, 5 2023.” confirmed Evangelist Chimwaza

According to Evangelist Chimwaza, among others, they will pray against rise in murder cases, violence and theft.

“We shall start our prayers at 8:30 in the morning; we will cast out the evil spirit that is trying to shed blood in our country,” said Evangelist Chimwaza, who further appealed to Malawians to attend the prayers.

The National day of prayers follows a spate of mysterious killings of people, increase in mob justice, high levels of corruption and theft of both public and private properties in the county.

Within a space of five days, the country witnessed cold blood murders of Coca-Cola Beverages Sales Manager Allan Witika, a business lady known as Agnes Katengeza, and another known as Jacob Msokera,

However, Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma said the issues at hand account to public security not national security as claimed by some individuals.

The minister Zikhale Ng’oma further told reporters that police are busy with investigations to ensure perpetrators of murder incidences are brought to book.