MDF soldier wins K150 million in Premier Bet aviator

A 37-year old Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier Gift Thauzeni is K150 million rich after winning Premier Bet’s Aviator game.

Thauzeni, who said will temporarily take a break from gambling to concentrate on a housing project, placed multiple bets totaling K100, 000.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe’s Premier Bet overall shop manager Patrick Kalidozo has reiterated the need for responsible gambling to all eligible Malawians.

Thauzeni comes from Leza Village in the area o0f Traditional Authority (TA) Makhuwira in Chikwawa.