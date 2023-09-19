Chakwera earns praise for reinstating Kapondamgaga

KAMPONDAMGAGA: Was cleared by ACB

A group calling itself Independent Civil Society Organisation on Monday backed Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to reinstate State House Chief of staff Prince Kapondamgaga.

The group led by veteran activists Unandi Banda, Ceaser Kondowe and Caleb Ng’oma told reporters in Blantyre that Kapondamgaga was cleared by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and that Chakwera was right to reinstate him.

“The civil society commends the president for reinstating the state residences chief of staff, Mr Kapondamgaga; the ACB acted fairly and within the law that establishes it as an independent institution.

“Therefore, anything contrary is a gross misconception, misleading, misguided and a persuasion of personal vendetta,” said the trio activists in a statement.

President Chakwera suspended Kapondamgaga on July 21, 2022 following an ACB report that linked him to dealings with United Kingdom-based businessperson Zunneth Sattar.

The business tycoon Sattar was being investigated for allegedly bribing Malawi government officials to influence award of multi-billion kwacha public contracts to his firms.

But in a statement dated July 7 2023 signed by ACB’s spokesperson Egrita Ndala said while the graft-busting body’s investigations established that Kapondamgaga received a Mercedes Benz S-Class 350d and other gifts from Sattar, the Chief of Staff signed a restitution agreement with the bureau after recording a statement; hence, he will not face criminal charges.

ACB further recommended that the Office of the President and Cabinet should immediately review the Malawi Public Service Regulations in accordance with Chakwera’s directive on June 21 2022.

Kapondamgaga was suspended alongside the then Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) chairperson John Suzi-Banda who resigned two weeks later.

The ACB’s report also implicated Vice-President Saulos Chilima, former Inspector General of Police George Kainja and 53 other public officers.

While Kainja was fired, Chakwera withheld Chilima’s delegated powers pending the ACB’s investigations.

The ACB arrested Kainja on June 23 2022 for receiving an advantage from Sattar to influence a procurement contract reference number MPS/SB/16/04/2021 to supply 350 000 food ration packs worth $7 875 000.