Chakwera attends High-level Political Dialogue on SDGs, Invest in Malawi Business Forum

By Lisa Kadango-Malango in New York, United States of America

New York, September 19: President Lazarus Chakwera attended the High-level Political Dialogue on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) forum where he delivered a statement, and later on attended Invest in Malawi Business Forum.

Speaking at the High-level Political Dialogue on Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs), Chakwera said his administration is doing all it can with concerted support to build resilience and sustainability to achieve what is expected.

Chakwera said despite the challenges Malawi is currently facing, there is need to fast track efforts in the remaining half of the timeline by using cutting edge technologies to revitalize key sectors of economy such as Agriculture, Health and trade.

“Most nations are off track to meet the 2030 deadline by which is expected to achieve the 17 globally acceptable goals hence the need to collaborate with other partners,’’ said Chakwera.

He called for collaboration with other nations to join hands and finding solutions to address some of the challenges that are affecting countries not to be on track.

Thereafter the President attended the Invest in Malawi Business Forum where he stressed the need for investors to come and invest in Malawi.

He added that potential investors can come and invest in specific projects such as health, education tourism and trade partnerships among others.

He assured the investors of their safety and good environment adding that Malawi is open for more business opportunities as government continue to address infrastructure needs pointing that Malawi is now a construction site.

‘’We are constructing more roads in the city as well as rural areas to ensure smooth operation of potential investors,’’ he said.

Chakwera noted that Malawi being a high ranking country on the business index as well as a peaceful country, international investors are encouraged to come and invest hence creating jobs to the nation.