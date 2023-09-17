Standard Bank conducts second Switch and Win Draw, satisfied with role of empowering customers

Kapalamula: The promotion is transforming lives

In the count-down to the K10 Million grand prize of the Switch your Salary and Win promotion, Standard Bank Plc has expressed satisfaction with the positive impact that the cash prizes are having on customer lives.

Speaking during the second draw of the promotion Thursday, which saw customer Joseph Mandala winning the K1 million monthly prize, Head of Personal Banking Takula Kapalamula said the promotion is transforming lives.

He said so far, the promotion’s objective of converting salary earners from other banks into Standard Bank Plc customers with access to flexible loans, was being achieved.

“Following the first draw in August, we are proud to report that winners are making opportune use of the funds. Some are paying for education and groceries for the home, while some envisage investing their wins in profitable businesses,” he said, in reference to customers Deziderio Mangani, Lameck Tamu and Dickson Mvula who won the major cash prizes of K1 million, K500,000 and K200,000 during the first draw.

Kapalamula said the bank is proud to be making a difference in the lives of its customers who have embraced a transformative mindset of aiming to improve their individual wealth and taking their lives to a greater level.

“As in the case of the Mangani family, the Switch promotion has helped them to invest in the education of their children and in a meaningful way ensure that the next generation in his family is better off,” he said.

Kapalamula said the promotion has seen more Malawians moving to join Standard Bank, which in turn is taking over their loans while offering them flexible repayment terms of up to five years.

“Standard Bank has several market leading products, and we are one of the few Banks that offer a seamless loan process. We have specialist divisions like our Bancassurance department which allows clients to have a one stop solution to all their financial needs. Many clients are not fully versed that we offer insurance products inhouse with the option for clients to access comprehensive vehicle insurance and funeral plans which can be serviced straight from your account. Standard Bank clients can also access our 247 digital platforms on their mobile device, laptop or personal computer,” he said.

The four-month promotion will see clients winning cash prizes every month and a grand prize of K10 million will be given at the end of the promotion after entries close on 31st October 2023.

Standard Bank is a member of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets with a presence in 27 African countries. The Bank has a deep heritage of providing class leading products and services in Malawi.