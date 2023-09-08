LL DHO targets 1.4 million in second round polio immunization campaign

Mvula: We are engaging parents, leaders to avoid misconception

By Lovemore Khomo

Lilongwe District Health Office-DHO has embarked on second Polio immunization campaign which targets 1.4 million children.

Public Relations Officer-PRO for Lilongwe DHO Richard Mvula was speaking during a Media interaction with members of Bwaila Media Club on Friday in Lilongwe where he explained that the campaign is scheduled from 13th to 16th September, 2023.

“Children from ages of 0 to 15 are eligible to take the vaccine, hence parents should refrain from propagating misconception and misinformation on this issue.” advised Mvula.

He further said every time when government introduces a new vaccine, usually there is a misconception which they plan to deal with by engaging all leaders involved.

“We know that every parent cares about the health of their children. It however becomes a challenge when they fail to understand issues that concern the children’s health. That’s we are engaging them to ensure we don’t leave anyone behind.” He explained.

Mvula further revealed that they have engaged social mobilizers and volunteers for door-to-door interactions with parents, teachers, traditional and faith leaders to smoothen and understand the objectives of the exercise which is to protect humanity.

Mvula emphasized the need for health citizens who are not paralysed, for disability is a challenge on its own.

“Parents who wish their children well should understand that government have no sinister motive but protect it’s citizens.” He assured

Meanwhile, one of the participants Perina Wahara who works for PLFM expressed gratitude over information which the Lilongwe DHO shared during the interaction.

Since 2022, Lilongwe District has registered a single case, and four from other districts, cumulative figure be at five nationwide.