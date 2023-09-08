‘Shameless’ MCP denies hiring thugs to attack peaceful protesters

Shameless Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration has denied allegations that it hired ‘thugs’ to attack peaceful anti-President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s protesters on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu, who also doubles as Minister of Information, denied the allegations in an interview with MIJ Online on Friday. He described the allegation as ‘false’ saying MCP administration adheres to laws of democracy.

Kunkuyu, who is also ruling MCP senior member, further added that Chakwera administration will continue to provide security to all Malawians who are willing to conduct free demonstrations in the country.

During the demonstrations which were being led by Bon Kalindo, a group of people pelted stones at protesters who were marching on their way to State House to deliver a petition to President Chakwera demanding him to resign.

Surprisingly, Police who were providing security to the peaceful demonstrators did not take action against the group which was pelting stones and even reportedly allowed them to pass through.

Dramatically, according to Nation Online, police officers who were escorting Kalindo’s team instead retreated to the opposite direction and in no time, the cops, in unison, fired tear gas at the demonstrators.

On the other hand, the anti-protest team who are suspected to be sponsored by government chanted songs of victory at the Lilongwe Bridge before leaving the scene towards Area 6 where they were seen boarding a white minibus.

In an interview with Nation Online, a Mzuzu-based human rights activist Charles Kajoloweka said it is unfortunate that the police continue to peddle partisan interest in law enforcement.

He said the police conduct was unacceptable in a democracy and may vindicate those who feel that MCP is taking Malawi back to days of dictatorship.

However, National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said police did not take sides, but acted according to the situation.

Meanwhile, according to Kalaya, police managed arrested 14 people during the commotion on suspicion that they wanted to take advantage of the demonstrations to cause havoc.