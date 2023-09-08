Ex-prisoners arrested for mobile money scam

Two ex-prisoners released from prison three months ago after serving their jail terms for burglary, are in the hands of police in Mangochi on suspicion that they duped relatives of the suspects through electronic transactions.

The two were arrested on September 6, 2023 and have been identified as Goodson Kadzuwa, 39, and Lajaki Jackson, 22.

According to police records, the Station recently have been receiving complaints that unknown fraudsters are stealing from relatives of suspects in custody by impersonating either the officer In-charge or detectives on bail bond related issues.

In the recent scenario, the fraudsters demanded a sum of K170,000 from the relatives of Gift Howa who was arrested on August 1, 2023 for killing his wife and kid. Detectives instituted investigations that led to the arrest of the duo.

Meanwhile, the suspects who were found with plenty simcards and money transactions records in their phones, have confessed that they frequently visit the station and pretend to be detectives by enquiring from the relatives of the suspects who are found at the waiting shelter and consequently promise to help their relatives later.

The two have been charged with theft which contravenes to section 278 of the penal code. They will appear before court after the completion of paperwork.

Police in the district advise members of the public to be cautious of such people and avoid processing any transactions concerning money before confirmation from the relevant formations.

Kadzuwa hails from Mtotela village, Traditional Authority Makata in Blanytre while Jackson comes from Mgona village, Traditional Authority Mwasambo in Nkhotakota district.