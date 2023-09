Business operators from Msundwe in Lilongwe on Friday stormed Capital Hill demanding compensation for property damage during the 2019 Anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations

While demanding the Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda to address them, the visibly angry demonstrators were chanting songs and carried placards.

Both public and private property worth millions of Kwachas were lost during anti-Jane Ansah ‘violent’ protests which were being led activist Timothy Mtambo.