God says Malawi court to nullify 2025 presidential polls–Prophet Mtupa  

.. Malawi to have another presidential elections case

Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa of Holy Place Cathedral International Ministries has asked Malawians to pray against presidential elections fraud.

The highly respected God’s servant, Senior Prophet Mtupa made the call recently in one of his prophecies.

According to him, there are many ‘unjust and corrupt’ dealings in the country hence the need for the faith community to pray for the nation and elections.

“Let’s pray as the nation that who so ever wins the 2025 presidential elections should win justly; that should always be our prayer,” Senior Prophet Mtupa told his congregants on September 3, 2023.

He further prophesied that the out-come of the 2025 presidential elections will be challenged in court of law just as it was during the 2019 presidential elections in which we saw the court nullifying the polls.

“I saw a party leading the presidential polls as a result of irregularities and fraud not the will of the people,” prophesied Prophet Mtupa, adding that: “But those who won fraudulently will not be sworn in. This will bring anger among people and they will be unrest.”

He added: “We need to pray because power does not change hands due to fraud and corruption. Malawi government is full of corrupt systems.

Prophet Mtupa, whose several of his national prophecies have already been fulfilled, said that the prophecy has been given not to scare people but to make them pray and fast against any evils ahead of the much awaited presidential elections.

The call by the prophet Mtupa comes barely days after opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) accused ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of plotting to rig 2025 presidential polls.

Addressing the press recently, DPP leader Peter Mutharika claimed that administration was planning to rig the elections through registration of minors in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) strongholds.

“They want to register a lot of children from the central region so that they can vote for them in 2025. This is a serious form of rigging and we will not allow that,” Mutharika told the press

However, MCP administration through Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu, who also doubles as Minister of Information, in an interview with local press, trashed election rigging scheme allegations by the opposition.