NBM commits K5 million for BSC renovation  

Hiwa (2nd right) and NBM Pensions Administration Limited CEO William Mabulekesi handing over the cheque to Owen Mukwala (middle) and Gondwe (far left)

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given K5 million to Blantyre Sports Club to support the renovation of the hall at the facility.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony on Wednesday, NBM Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said the Bank recognizes the importance of sports clubs in the society and it is committed to supporting their growth and development.

“Sports clubs play an essential role in fostering community spirit, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing a platform for aspiring athletes. This financial support is not just a monetary transaction; it’s an investment in the well-being of our community, the development of local talents, and the enhancement of our sporting infrastructure. We believe that through this project, we are not only improving the physical space but also nurturing the dreams and aspirations of countless athletes who call this club their home.”

“At NBM plc, we firmly believe in the power of collaboration. Our commitment to corporate social responsibility goes beyond financial contributions. We strive to be active participants in the communities where we operate. Through partnerships like this, we aim to create a positive and lasting impact that resonates with our core values,” said Hiwa.

BSC Director of Business and Strategy, Gift Chidya Gondwe commended NBM for the support saying the facility is at the centre of the city and receives a lot of patronage.

“We thank NBM for supporting the infrastructure development at BSC. Most of the infrastructure is in dilapidated condition because it has existed since the 1890s. The hall serves a lot of functions to a lot of people; therefore, this support is a welcome development,” he said.

Gondwe further indicated that they have budgeted K30 million for the whole renovation and refurbishment exercise.