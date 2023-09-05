Govt committed to offer accessible and equitable education

Newly constructed girls hostels at Linthipe CDSS

By Andrew Ndhlovu

Deputy Minister of Education Hon. Nancy Chaola Mdooko says government will do the best to make sure that all secondary schools in the country have boarding facilities for girls to protect them from bad things.

She was speaking on Monday at Linthipe in Dedza, when she was inspecting construction of classroom blocks and hostels at Dzenza and Linthipe Community Day Secondary Schools.

“Girls are protected and they concentrate on education full time rather than when they are walking long distance to school,” Mdooko said.

She further said that its government priority to finish all the projects which is currently underway especially schools.

“Our Excellence President Chakwera government is geared to finish all the projects and one of them been schools to make sure that the girl child has access to education,” Mdooko said.

She added that most girls fail school because most schools are far and some do not have infrastructure.

“I want to encourage a girl child in this country to work hard in school because school can change someone in a society.” Mdooko said.

She has encouraged parents, local leaders, traditional leaders and school management committees to rally behind government in promoting girl child education.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Dedza Central East, Hon. Joshua Malango, commended government for considering erecting hostels in the area, saying it will significantly help in reducing girls from dropping out of school due to pregnancies.

“This development is coming from the excellent leadership of the His Excellency the President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, to make education accessible to every child in line with MW2063 Agenda,” Malango said.

Linthipe Community Day Secondary School, Nover Kamthuzi said this new construction of girls hostel will help in reducing school drop out.

“We are thankful to this project as most girls will be within the school and will be monitored by their matron and this will help our girls to concentrate on their education than renting out from school which most of them fall in traps with men,” Kamthuzi said.