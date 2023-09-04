Illovo impressed with ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last Ndi Illovo’ promo

Local sugar manufacturer, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc, says it is impressed with customers’ response to ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last Ndi Illovo’ promotion.

Illovo Malawi Managing Director, Lekani Katandula made the remarks during the final draw of the promotion which was held on Monday at Company’s Head office in Limbe, Blantyre.

According to Katandula, Illovo has spent K159 million and the promotion which was launched in May and about 9,560 (Nine thousand five hundred and sixty-six) customers have won different prizes.

He said promotion, which encompassed three entry levels: stockists, grocers and consumers, holds great significance for Illovo Malawi as it reflects its commitment to its valued customers.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you – our loyal customers, hardworking employees, dedicated suppliers, and supportive partners.

LEKANI: You are the pillars of our success

You are the pillars of our success, and without your unwavering support, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” said Katandula

During the final draw Illovo Malawi gave away tricycles, generators, deep freezers, iron sheets, motorcycles, bicycles, upright fridges, cookers, and shopping vouchers to regional winners.

Illovo Malawi, which is one of two sugar producers operating in the country, supplies more than 60% of its total sugar sales into the domestic consumer and industrial markets, and a portion of the balance exported regionally within the sub-continent.